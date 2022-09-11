Woman arrested for attacking men with wine bottle in Palo Alto health club parking lot

PALO ALTO -- A 31-year-old East Palo Alto woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking two men with a wine bottle and robbing another man.

Palo Alto police said Ariana Michelle Goree has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

Dispatchers received a call at about 2:55 p.m. on Saturday of an in-progress disturbance in the parking lot of the Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road.

The caller told dispatchers that a woman was following him and attacking him with liquor bottles. Officers responded immediately and detained Goree near San Francisquito Creek a short time later.

The investigation revealed that three men in their twenties had been in the parking lot unloading a vehicle when the suspect approached and began yelling at them. None of them knew her.

She became increasingly aggressive and then attacked them with an empty wine bottle. She struck two of the men multiple times on the back and arms with the bottle.

As the third man called police for help, the suspect then stole a Bluetooth speaker belonging to him that was nearby, then dropped the bottle and walked away.

One of the men sustained a minor abrasion to his arm from being struck with the bottle, but he declined medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.