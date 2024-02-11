Woman arrested after trying to carjack elderly man's vehicle in Petaluma

A woman was arrested after fighting a 74-year-old man for his vehicle, Petaluma police said Saturday.

The woman asked the Sebastopol man for a ride Monday as he was walking to his vehicle near O'Reilly Auto Parts on East Washington Street, police said.

When he refused, she pushed him away from the vehicle, struck him in the chest, and climbed into the vehicle but couldn't start it, police said.

As the victim attempted to call 911, the woman seized his cellphone and ran away, police said. She was later pointed out by witnesses. The man was unhurt.

Krystle Hogan, 41, of Clearlake was accused of robbery, attempted vehicle theft, preventing a 911 call, elder abuse, and resisting arrest.