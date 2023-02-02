Woman accused of bringing half pound of meth into San Mateo County Jail

REDWOOD CITY – Guards at a San Mateo County jail facility arrested a South Bay woman after she allegedly attempted to bring more than a half pound of methamphetamine into the facility Tuesday.

According to deputies, the woman attempted to enter the Maguire Correctional Facility on Bradford Street around 7 p.m. to visit someone who was incarcerated. The woman walked past several signs reminding visitors about California Penal Code section 4573, which says it is a crime to bring a controlled substance into a jail or prison.

When the woman was searched, deputies said she was discovered to have carried 9 ounces of methamphetamine on her person.

"I am proud to lead such a professional group of people and organization. The Sheriff's Office takes pride in providing a safe environment for the San Mateo County Community, including those in our custody," San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement.

The woman, identified as 23-year-old Leslie Romero-Silva, was arrested for bringing a controlled substance into the jail. Romero-Silva is being held on $50,000 bail, deputies said.

According to the text of the law, violating California Penal Code 4573 is a felony punishable with a sentence of up to four years in prison.

Deputies did not say when Romero-Silva would appear in court on the charge.