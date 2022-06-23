Wintu Fire in Solano County forces evacuations, threatens structures

SOLANO COUNTY – Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire that prompted a mandatory evacuation in rural Solano County near Winters Wednesday afternoon.

The so-called Wintu Fire was first reported by Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

#WintuFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near the 8600 block of Wintu Way, Vacaville, CA. If traveling in the area please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/k71fovyIbT — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 22, 2022

The fire is burning near the 8600 block of Wintu Way in Winters. All residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane just south of Winters were placed under immediate evacuation orders, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said late Wednesday afternoon.

Wintu Fire burning in Solano County. PG&E

Additionally, the area north of Campos Lane to Putah Creek, west of Winters Road and east of Olive School Road is under evacuation orders.

Cal Fire said the fire grew to about 110 acres as of 5:30 p.m. but was 65% contained. Air resources were being released from the fire. Crews will be working on containment and full extinguishment for the next several hours.

#WintuFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 110 acres, 65% contained. Air resources have been released from the incident. Crews will be working on containment and full extinguishment for the next several hours.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/MdXrKwBWSP — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 23, 2022

No injuries have been reported. Evacuation orders currently remain in place.