Wintu Fire in Solano County forces evacuations, threatens structures
SOLANO COUNTY – Firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire that prompted a mandatory evacuation in rural Solano County near Winters Wednesday afternoon.
The so-called Wintu Fire was first reported by Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire is burning near the 8600 block of Wintu Way in Winters. All residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane just south of Winters were placed under immediate evacuation orders, the Solano County Office of Emergency Services said late Wednesday afternoon.
Additionally, the area north of Campos Lane to Putah Creek, west of Winters Road and east of Olive School Road is under evacuation orders.
Cal Fire said the fire grew to about 110 acres as of 5:30 p.m. but was 65% contained. Air resources were being released from the fire. Crews will be working on containment and full extinguishment for the next several hours.
No injuries have been reported. Evacuation orders currently remain in place.
for more features.