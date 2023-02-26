Wintry onslaught spins storm fronts into Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO -- Unsettled air whipped up by a series of cold fronts rolling through the San Francisco Bay Area will keep intermitted rainshowers and frigid temperatures in the forecast for the next 72 hours.

But it will be a break from the damaging winds, toppled trees, power outages, downpours and snow flurries that began last Wednesday and remained in the region until Saturday morning.

Pacific Gas & Electric said 5,389 customers were still without power on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the Napa County Sheriff announced on Sunday afternoon that all roads had finally been reopened in the hard-hit county.

For the first time in days, there were no advisories, watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

"The rest of the day - it will not be a total wash out, but showers will be possible for the entire region as the front sweeps through," NWS forecasters said Sunday mid-morning. "The latest models show shower activity will taperoff from NW to SE by this afternoon/evening. Temperatures will struggle today as well with highs reaching the low 50s most areas and 30s/40s in the hills/mts.

"These high temperatures are roughly 10 to 15 degrees below normal."

A second system will roll into the Bay Area early Monday and sweep through the region into the afternoon and evening hours.

"This system will be a bit stronger with increased mid/upper level support," forecasters said. "As such, there is a 15%-25% probability of thunderstorms beginning late Monday morning with the greatest potential over the North Bay...Rainfall with this system looks to range from 0.25" to 0.75" for inland areas while up to 1.50" will fall in the coastal ranges."

While the snow levels will not be as low as last weekend, the higher peaks across the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast can expect additional snow accumulations of a few inches.

A final weather system will move across the region late Tuesday into early Wednesday resulting in continued unsettled conditions into midweek.

Additional flurries could add to the local snowfall totals. And it will remain chilly.

"Conditions begin to dry out Wednesday night with temperatures dropping into the 30s for most inland areas and upper 20s in the coldest interior spots," the weather service said. "While chilly to cold overnight/early morning temperatures will persist through late week, a warming trend is expected with daytime temperatures warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s by Friday.

The major impact of the storm system will be focused on the Sierra where Tahoe residents will be bracing for another wintry blast.

Another wave of blizzard conditions was promising more than 5 feet of new snow over the next 72 hours.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for a wide swath of the snowbound Sierra from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday.

From there conditions would deteriorate further evolving into a blizzard warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

During that span, "total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 feet, except 4 to 6 feet above 7000 feet," NWS forecasters warned.

"Winds gusting as high as 55 mph with over 100 mph along Sierra ridgetops," they added.