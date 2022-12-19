Wood smoke pollution prompt extension of Spare the Air Alert, wood burning ban into Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO – The Bay Area Air Quality management district extended a Spare the Air alert and a ban on wood burning through Tuesday, December 20, due to high air pollution levels attributed to wood smoke.

According to agency officials, despite a weak low-pressure system moving through Northern California, light surface winds will cause high air pollution levels to remain. Meanwhile, a combination of cold overnight temperatures, patchy dense fog and limited vertical mixing will trap wood smoke at ground level.

"Wood smoke pollution is continuing to create unhealthy air quality in our region," said interim executive officer Sharon Landers.

The agency issued a Spare the Air alert for Monday, December 19 due to weather conditions that can trap wood smoke pollution near the ground.

Under a Spare the Air alert, residents and businesses are not allowed to use fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves or outdoor fire pits. Exemptions are available for homes where wood stoves or fireplaces are the only source of heat, and if the wood-burning device is EPA certified.

First time violators of the wood burning ban will be asked to take a wood smoke awareness course or will face a $100 ticket. Second violations of the ban are $500, with increasing fines for subsequent violations.

Anyone who is concerned about wood smoke pollution is asked to call 1-877-4NO-BURN (1-877-466-2876) or visit baaqmd.gov to file a complaint or to obtain more information.