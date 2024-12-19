Bay Area Spare the Air alert, wood burning ban declared for Friday

A Spare the Air alert has been issued for Friday, banning wood burning in the Bay Area because of a forecast for unhealthy pollution levels, regional air quality officials said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the alert because of pollution from local wood burning and air pollution coming into the region from the Central Valley that, combined with light winds and cold temperatures, will lead to unhealthy air quality Friday.

On Spare the Air days during the winter season, the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel is banned outdoors or in indoor fireplaces, pellet stoves or other wood-burning devices. Exemptions are available for homes without permanently installed heating, according to the air district.

Air district officials say exposure to wood smoke, which contains carcinogenic substances, has been linked to serious respiratory illnesses and the increased risk of heart attacks.

People who violate the wood burning ban for the first time are encouraged to take a wood smoke awareness course or will face a $100 ticket. Second violations can lead to a $500 ticket, with the amount increasing for any subsequent violations, according to the air district.