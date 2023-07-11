Update: Winning Powerball numbers announced for estimated $675 million jackpot
SACRAMENTO -- Officials announced the winning numbers drawn for Monday's Powerball lottery to score a jackpot that had grown to an estimated $675 million.
The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 2, 24, 34, 53, 58, and Powerball 13. The multiplier was 2X.
Earlier Monday, California Lottery officials said a spike in ticket sales has pushed the jackpot to the new total.
The official California Lottery Twitter account posted about the increased jackpot Monday afternoon.
There was no winner on Saturday for the then $615 million jackpot -- the 10th largest Powerball prize in history -- though one lucky Stockton resident won a seven-figure prize.
The California Lottery said someone in Stockton matched five out of the six numbers, snagging a prize worth $2.6 million.
Saturday's jackpot had a $310.6 million lump-sum cash value, according to a Powerball news release.
The winner would have been able to choose between the annuitized $615 million prize over 30 years or to take the lump-sum payment. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.
No one has won Powerball since April 19, when a ticket in Ohio brought a prize of $252.6 million. There have been 34 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.
The game's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.
The drawing will be held Monday night at 7:59 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
