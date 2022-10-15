Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $248.7M sold in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- California Lottery officials announced Saturday morning that a winning Mega Millions lottery ticket worth nearly a quarter billion dollars was sold in San Jose for Friday night's drawing.

The California Lottery Twitter account posted the news that the lucky winner purchased the winning ticket worth $248.7 million at the San Jose 7-Eleven store on Kooser Road near Meridian Avenue.

JACKPOT, California! One lucky #CALottery player matched all 6 numbers in last night’s (October 14) big #MegaMillions draw. The lucky ticket was sold in #SanJose at the @7eleven on Kooser Rd near Meridian Ave. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VhltyPBOhO — California Lottery (@calottery) October 15, 2022

The winning numbers for the estimated $494 million jackpot were 9-22-26-41-44 and Mega number 19. A second winning ticket purchased in Florida also hit every number, so the the top prize will be split for the two two winning tickets.

Lottery officials said the won't know who the winner who bought the ticket in the South Bay is until they step forward to claim their prize. The winner has one year to come forward.

Officials said more than 142,500 winning tickets at different prize levels were purchased in California for Friday's drawing. A full breakdown is available on the California Lottery website.