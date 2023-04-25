Watch CBS News
Local News

Winner claims nearly expired $1.5M Powerball ticket bought in Los Gatos

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now 4/24: Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now 4/24: Monday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom 08:14

LOS GATOS – Someone has come forward to claim a nearly expired Powerball ticket worth more than $1.5 million, California Lottery officials said Monday.

The person submitted an official claim form on Monday, the day the ticket was set to expire. 

Powerball Jackpot Expected To Reach A Whopping Record-Breaking 1.5 Billion Dollars
Powerball lottery tickets Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The lottery will vet the claim to ensure it's legitimate, a process that can take weeks or even months, officials said.

The ticket was purchased at a Mobil gas station at 15380 Los Gatos Blvd. and matched the five numbers --19, 36, 37, 46 and 56 -- from the Oct. 26 drawing, missing only the Powerball number 24. The ticket is worth $1,556,855, but that money would go to public school funding if it wasn't claimed by Monday's deadline.

Another ticket matching the same five numbers from the Oct. 26 drawing was purchased in Southern California and has already been claimed.

California Lottery officials say more than $1 billion in unclaimed prizes have gone to the state's schools since lottery tickets first went on sale in California in 1985.

More details on claiming lottery winnings can be found on the California Lottery website.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 4:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.