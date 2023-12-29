Wine, liquor bottles, juice containers to become recyclable in California beginning Jan. 1

Starting Jan. 1, Californians can redeem empty wine and liquor bottles, as well as empty boxed wine, for cash.

At the beginning of the New Year, people will start paying 5, 10 or 25 cent California Redemption Value deposits on wine and liquor containers, including boxed wine and certain kinds of large juice containers, according to CalRecycle.

The newly added redemption system is expected to add more than 1 billion wine and liquor containers to the state's recycling program every year.

Containers are not required to have CRV labeling until July 1, 2025 and bag-in-box containers must be intact to be redeemed for cash.

For more information visit RecycleCRV.com.