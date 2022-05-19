Windy, dry weather raises wildfire risk across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Windy and dry conditions pose an increased risk of wildfires Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say the fire danger will go up as strong winds engulf the Bay Area beginning Thursday, drying already arid land and dropping relative humidity to dangerously low levels.

The warning comes shortly after the service issued a wind advisory Wednesday for the North Bay's interior mountains and East Bay hills in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday.

The strongest winds are expected early Friday morning, with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour in southern Napa County and in Stockton and about 30 mph in most other areas of the region.

The weather service also issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Solano County, the Carquinez Strait and the Delta from 11 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. on Friday. The warning extends eastward all the way to the Sierra foothills and includes the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley.

Humidity levels are expected to drop below 20 percent in most areas by Friday afternoon, except for along the coast where they will be about 30-40 percent.