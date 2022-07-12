Windsurfer rescued from San Francisco Bay near Crissy Field

SAN FRANCISCO -- The United States Coast Guard Northern California rescued a windsurfer from the San Francisco Bay on Monday, the San Francisco Fire Department reported.

The rescue operation at Crissy Field was first reported at 4:12 p.m. on Twitter. The fire department said that one adult was rescued and "will be OK."

UPDATE: 1 adult windsurfer was rescued by the @USCGNorCal and will be okay. Incident closed. https://t.co/db5sCkPTvp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 11, 2022

There is no further information at this time.