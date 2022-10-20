Windsor Police: 14YO girl says two men in masks tried to kidnap her

WINDSOR (CBS SF) – Windsor Police announced Wednesday they are looking into a report of two masked men trying to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in the city's Vintage Green neighborhood while she rode her scooter home from school.

The girl said that around 2:15 p.m., she observed a white van driving past her as she took a turn on Vintage Greens Drive. The van pulled a u-turn and as she rode past it, she says the van's side opened and two men wearing black ski masks and all black clothing jumped out of the van.

"The girl said she became scared, and she fled the area on her scooter. She said she believed she was being chased because she heard what she described as a 'huffing' sound from behind her, though no one said anything to her,"

the Windsor Police posted on Facebook.

After the girl took another turn, she says she looked back and the men were gone.

Police received a call from a parent of the girl reporting the incident around 2:42 p.m. Responding deputies interviewed the girl and also went to the scene of the reported incident, where they did not find any sign of the two men.

"The girl described one of the men as being 6'0"-6'01" inches tall with a heavy build. She was unable to provide a physical description of the second subject, other than both men having on black ski masks with mouth openings," Windsor Police reported.

Deputies said they identified several residents in the area where the incident occurred that have surveillance cameras. Investigators are contacting those residents to check their surveillance footage to see if they recorded the incident.

The Windsor Police Department is actively investigating this case along with the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Unit. If you have any information, or video surveillance which may be of assistance to this case, you are encouraged to contact the Windsor Police Department at 707-565-2121.