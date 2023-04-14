Windsor Middle School briefly placed on lockdown, report of shooter unfounded

WINDSOR – Reports of a shooter at Windsor Middle School in Sonoma County on Friday are unfounded, the county Sheriff's Office said.

Windsor Middle School, located at 9500 Brooks Road S., was placed on lockdown on Friday morning while the threat was investigated and the area was cleared, the Sheriff's Office said.

A post to the middle school's Facebook page said that classes would resume as normal, but that parents who wished to come and get their child could do so. The Sheriff's Office said a reunification point to pick up students is in front of the school.

The Sheriff's Office said more information about the false shooting report will be released later.