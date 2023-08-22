Windsor man sentenced to 770 years in prison for sexually abusing girls

SANTA ROSA – A Windsor man was sentenced to 24 years plus 750 years to life in prison Monday for the repeated sexual abuse of children.

In 2020, the Santa Rosa Police Department carried out an investigation that uncovered multiple sexual assaults committed by 53-year-old Matthew Moffat against three young girls.

After a two-month trial, Moffat was convicted last December of 71 separate felony offenses involving sexual assault and child molestation.

Prosecutors said Moffat used his position of authority and trust to sexually abuse the three young children for years.

"Those hideous memories will haunt me forever," one victim said during the trial.

"I will continue to stand tall, refusing to be defined by the darkness that once enveloped me," another victim affirmed.

"This defendant groomed and preyed upon these young children for years," Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in statement released by her office. "They showed incredible bravery for not only disclosing the abuse, but also for having the strength to testify against him during the trial."

While Moffat faced a maximum term of 82 years, plus 900 years to life in prison, he ultimately will be serving a sentence of 24 years plus 750 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.