Windsor man accused of making, selling 'ghost guns'

WINDSOR – A North Bay man was arrested Thursday on multiple felony weapons violations and child endangerment, following an investigation into firearms trafficking and the manufacture of so-called "ghost guns".

According to Santa Rosa Police, the suspect was detained outside his home in Windsor around 4 p.m. Search warrants were also served at the 3400 block of Santa Rosa Avenue in unincorporated Santa Rosa and the 9200 block of Windsor Road in Windsor.

Officers said weapons manufacturing materials and 3D printing materials were seized, along with five firearms, magazines and ammunition. Police also seized 19 partially manufactured handguns and eight partially manufactured rifles, along with a silencer and a "Glock switch" which converts Glock semiautomatic handguns to fully automatic.

According to investigators, the suspect was believed to have 3D printed, manufactured and trafficked firearms without serial numbers throughout the Santa Rosa area.

Weapons and equipment seized from locations in Windsor and Santa Rosa in connection with an alleged gun manufacturing and trafficking operation in the North Bay. A 32-year-old suspect has been arrested. Santa Rosa Police Department

During the search of the suspect's home, police said they found the suspect's 10-year-old child alone and unsupervised, with access to firearms and loaded magazines.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Fredy Oseguera, was booked on multiple weapons violations including, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of a machine gun, possessing a silencer, along with manufacturing assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Oseguera was also booked on suspicion of child endangerment.

Police said the child's mother and Oseguera's girlfriend, identified as 31-year-old Antoinette Reynoza of Windsor, was also arrested on suspicion of child endangerment.

It was not immediately known when Oseguera and Reynoza would appear in court.