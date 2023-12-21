Windmill Farms Produce in San Ramon keeps holiday traditions going for nearly 50 years

Windmill Farms in San Ramon is a family-run business still going strong after nearly a half-century

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially for Windmill Farms Produce, an open-air market in San Ramon known for sourcing local produce and quality goods.

The family-run business has been serving its community for nearly 50 years and co-founder Earl Smith credits two items in particular among its goods that help keep doors open year-round.

"Pumpkins and Christmas trees are two big things that we go through," said Smith. "We actually started Christmas trees before we started produce in 1974.

Keeping the business going hasn't been easy with commercial development happening all around them. Smith and his family have had to fight for their little piece of land so they can keep customers happy.

"We feel obligated to the community," said Smith. "Yeah, they just want to change into either apartments or something, but we feel responsible to the community."

And the feeling is mutual. A few years back the city tried to shut them down. It was the community that came to their aid. signing a petition and meeting the requirements to keep doors open so they could get their favorite produce and one-of-a-kind customer service.

"The owner always says hello to us, and remembers us," said one customer. "It's like small town. It's what's left of the small town in the valley here.

It's easy to see why people continue to flock back to Windmill Farms. Not a day goes by that Smith isn't hard at work in his own version of Santa's workshop, flocking Christmas trees and churning out the holiday goods.

Because of health concerns, Smith recently partnered with a couple of local businessmen. He remains in control of the business and is confident even when he isn't able to run the day-to-day that they will keep the family tradition going along with the personal touch his customers are used to.