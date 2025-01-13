Wind advisory issued for North Bay wildfire-prone locations

Strong winds are expected to pick up Monday and Tuesday in wildfire-prone areas of the North Bay, prompting an alert from forecasters.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the interior mountains of the North Bay from 2 a.m. Monday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, warning of north winds from 20 to 30 miles an hour with gusts of up to 45 miles an hour. The advisory covers parts of Sonoma and Napa Wine Country and other wildfire-scarred areas.

A separate wind advisory for Lake County was in effect until noon Monday.

The winds were expected to blow around unsecured objects and could result in downed tree limbs and power outages.

⚠️🍃 A Wind Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for the North Bay Interior Mountains. Expect north to northeast winds of 25-35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph (stronger in the higher elevations). #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/t25nfckwX0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 12, 2025

The winds come as the region continues to experience unusually dry weather during what is typically the wettest time of the year. There is a chance the conditions persist throughout the next week and possibly to the end of the month, according to the Weather Service.

Winds were expected to calm by mid-week and the skies will stay mostly clear across the Bay Area with no chance of rain.

The clear skies and dry air mass will bring temperatures lower, ranging from the mid-30s inland to the mid-40s near the coast. Maximum temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s for the most part.

