Wind advisory issued for North and East Bay starting early Wednesday evening

A wind advisory has been issued starting early Wednesday evening for interior areas of the North and East Bay, particularly in the mountains and hills, warning of wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

According to the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service, the advisory will go into effect at 5 p.m. and remain in place until late Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for interior portions of the North and East Bay.



Mountains and hills: 5pm Wed-11am Fri. Gusts to 50mph



Valleys: 10pm Wed-5pm Thu. Gusts to 45 mph pic.twitter.com/36nyBM2J3R — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 12, 2024

The North Bay interior mountains, East Bay hills and Eastern Santa Clara hills can expect N to NE winds in the 20-30 mph range with gusts up to 50 mph, officials said.

Lower elevations of the North Bay and East Bay interior valleys will be under an advisory starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday evening until 5 p.m. Thursday. Winds in those areas will be less powerful, ranging from 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Possible impacts include possible downed trees and branches, isolated power outages and difficulties driving high-profile vehicles.