Wind advisory issued for greater Bay Area; gusts up to 45 mph possible

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Saturday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area.

The winds will bring a threat of downed branches and trees making driving difficult near the coast, NWS said.

Watch out for hazardous beach and marine conditions this weekend with strong gusty winds along the coast and over the waters. Small craft operators should remain in port or seek safe harbor. Stay safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/kwO0bVK8cz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 22, 2022

Northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph are expected in Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast according to the Monterey Bay County of Emergency Services.

There is increased concern for fire threats due to the low humidity. Currently, no Red Flag warning has been issued.

On Sunday, there will be elevated fire concern due to drier conditions and light to moderate offshore winds, NWS said.

The forecast for gusty winds has prompted PG&E to notify 5,800 customers around Northern and Central California of potential Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

In the greater Bay Area, the notices were sent Friday to 85 customers in Napa County, 86 in Lake County and 22 in Sonoma County, according to PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras.

"Despite the potential for rain in some areas this weekend, PG&E is notifying customers that a PSPS may be necessary if rain does not materialize or if forecasted wind speeds still pose a wildfire risk," Contreras said.

Customers can check online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at http://www.pge.com/pspsupdates.