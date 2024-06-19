Giants opening Oracle Park for fans to pay respects to Willie Mays, watch Rickwood Field game

SAN FRANCISCO – Oracle Park will be open Thursday to allow fans to pay their respects to San Francisco Giants legend Willie Mays and to watch a telecast of the game at Rickwood Field in Alabama, the team announced.

According to a team statement, gates to the ballpark will open at noon. A sculpture with his number 24 will lie in center field, while a condolences book will be on the warning track for attendees to sign.

The game, a tribute to Mays and the Negro Leagues, will be televised on the scoreboard. First pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. Pacific.

Admission to the event is free, but capacity limits will apply and backpacks are not permitted, the team said. Fans interested in attending are urged to plan ahead and take transit, bike or walk to Oracle Park.

Mays began his professional career with the Birmingham Black Barons in 1948. He died on Tuesday at the age of 93.

A day before his death, the Hall of Famer issued a statement saying he was not able to attend.

"I wish I could come out to Rickwood Field this week to be with you all and enjoy that field with my friends. Rickwood's been part of my life for all of my life," Mays said.

Since Mays' passing, baseball fans have paid their respects at Oracle Park, placing flowers on his statue located in the plaza named after him.

The Giants said a public celebration of Mays' life will be announced at a later date.