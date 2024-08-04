Willie Brown joins "Love Fest SF" to counter doom-loop narrative

SAN FRANCISCO -- A block party held in the Tenderloin District on Saturday aimed to counter the "doom loop" narrative in San Francisco.

Organizers partnered with businesses to hold the inaugural Love Fest SF event on Larkin Street, between Eddy and O'Farrell streets.

There were three music stages, some vendors and artists.

"We all love the Tenderloin, a lot of us are afraid to come down here. There's nothing to fear, there are great businesses," said Adam Swig, founder of Value Culture and creator of Love Fest SF.

Organizers set out to enliven the space and reclaim the neighborhood.

One of the businesses happy to see the festival was the Golden Lotus pho restaurant. Owner Hung Hau said his restaurant can use more love and support from the neighborhood.

"Now COVID, not busy," Hau said. "(Traffic) down 70 percent."

Hau said he used sell 200 pounds of pho noodles a day. Now, he says that number is down to 20 to 30 pounds per day. In addition to the declining business, Hau said a burglar broke in to his restaurant in late June and stole $3,300 in cash.

"Before, seven days a week; now close on Sundays," Hau added.

Many merchants face similar challenges which is why they welcomed this one-day arts and music festival that was bringing extra foot traffic.

"Improving the neighborhood, improving yourself is an ongoing process that never ends," said Rene Colorado, executive director of the Tenderloin Merchants Association. "We felt it's very appropriate to have a ceremonial end to that narrative of the S.F. doom loop."

Former Mayor Willie Brown served as the honoree who cut the so-called "doom loop ribbon" at the festival.

Brown and others said the biggest challenges for the Tenderloin continue to be homelessness, drugs and crime.

"They need to work on the homeless crisis that they have going on and the homeless crisis is really a drug crisis," said J.J. Smith, a community activist.