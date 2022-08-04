Watch CBS News
Wildfire burning in Clearlake triggers evacuation orders

LAKE COUNTY -- A fast-moving wildland fire in Clearlake has prompted a mandatory evacuation order along a stretch of Highway 53 Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

The wildfire burning in the area of Highway 53 and Ogulin Canyon Road was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., authorities said.

Ogulin Fire burning in Clearlake. PG&E Wildfire Camera

The so-called Ogulin Fire spread quickly enough for Clearlake police to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the area south of Highway 53 at Ogulin Canyon Road.

Highway 53 is also closed between Ogulin Canyon Road and Olympic Drive.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as details emerge.

First published on August 4, 2022 / 1:59 PM

