Wife of Sonoma County sheriff charged with two felonies

SANTA ROSA - The wife of the Sonoma County sheriff was charged with two felonies plus enhancements Friday following a DUI arrest in May, according to court documents.

Natasha Whittinghill-Engram, 47, has been charged with felony DUI resulting in bodily injury and felony DUI resulting in bodily injury with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08%.

Prosecutors also added two enhancements to the charges for allegedly having a blood alcohol content of over .20%.

Whittington-Engram was arrested by police in Santa Rosa on May 5 after her vehicle allegedly crashed through the wall of a house near Calistoga Road and Beaumont Way and nearly struck a resident inside. Whittington-Engram was not injured but the woman inside the home suffered cuts and bruises.

Whittinghill-Engram is married to Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram, who was elected in November and wrote on Twitter about her arrest last month, calling it a personal and painful subject but admitting that his wife had been involved in a DUI crash.

"As a husband, I am greatly concerned about my wife's well-being," said Engram. "As a citizen and Sheriff, I am also concerned about the well-being of the person inside the home who suffered injuries."

Whittinghill-Engram has not yet entered a plea and there were no upcoming dates for her on the court calendar as of Friday afternoon.

