Update: Wife of Bay Area Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson says she's in shock after averted air disaster

Arraignment of pilot accused of trying to shut off engines mid-flight reveals new details

Arraignment of pilot accused of trying to shut off engines mid-flight reveals new details

Arraignment of pilot accused of trying to shut off engines mid-flight reveals new details

The wife of the off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot who prosecutors say tried to cut the engines of a Horizon Air flight while riding in the cockpit jump seat said Thursday she knew her husband was struggling with depression but that she was in a state of shock over his arrest.

"This is not my Joe," she told reporters after attending her husband Joseph Emerson's first appearance in federal court in Portland, Oregon.

"He never would've done that. He never would've knowingly done any of that," she added, her voice quivering. "That is not the man that I married."

Emerson's father, father-in-law and several airline colleagues were also present for his first federal court appearance.

Ethan Levi, a defense attorney for Emerson, said that Emerson was not suicidal or homicidal while on board the Horizon Air flight. "There was no intention to harm himself or other people," he said.

Joseph David Emerson, left, an off-duty pilot who was riding in the cockpit jump seat on an Alaska Airlines flight and was accused of trying to disable the plane's engines, appears with his attorney in Multnomah County court in Portland, Oregon, Oct. 24, 2023. Dave Killen/Pool via Reuters

Levi added that Emerson wanted to thank the flight crew for their "timely and heroic actions."

Levi said Emerson would waive the right to a preliminary hearing, but reserve the right to a detention hearing at a later point in time. His attorneys said they feel they will be able to prove Emerson is not a flight risk.

State and federal prosecutors accused Emerson of trying to engage an emergency fire suppression system while riding in the cockpit jump seat as an off-duty pilot on Horizon Air flight 2059 from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on Sunday. After a brief struggle with the pilots, he left the cockpit, according to court documents. The plane was diverted to Portland for an emergency landing.

Flight attendants seated Emerson in the back of the plane. As the plane was making its descent to Portland's airport, Emerson tried to grab the handle of an emergency exit, prosecutors said. A flight attendant placed her hands on his to stop him, and the flight landed safely with more than 80 people on board.

On Tuesday, airline officials confirmed that Emerson has been "removed from service indefinitely and relieved from all duties at Alaska Airlines."

Emerson has pleaded not guilty to state charges of attempted murder. Federal prosecutors meanwhile charged Emerson with interfering with a flight crew, which can carry up to 20 years in prison.

In charging documents, police said Emerson told police after his arrest that he'd had a nervous breakdown, had been struggling with depression and the recent death of a friend, and hadn't slept for 40 hours, according to charging documents.

His defense attorney Levi clarified Thursday that his friend, who was a best man at his wedding, actually passed away about six years ago.

Emerson also said he had taken psychedelic mushrooms for the first time about 48 hours earlier. It's not clear whether he took them recreationally or in an attempt to self-medicate, but psilocybin is increasingly being recognized in the U.S. for its potential to aid mental health. The pilots and others who encountered Emerson said he did not appear intoxicated.

The averted disaster has renewed attention on the mental fitness of those allowed in the cockpit.

Emerson's wife sentiments echoed those expressed by their neighbors in Pleasant Hill when KPIX reporters asked them on Monday about the in-flight incident.

"He seems like a really nice guy. Nothing abnormal about him. Very caring, loves his kids," said neighbor Ed Vee. "They're very nice to our grandson when he's over there."

"It's really shocking. I'm really glad that they were able to take care of everything and not jeopardize the passengers," said Sara Mattson, who lives near Emerson. "But maybe that pilot needs some help of some sort."

Emerson was to remain in custody. His federal arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22.