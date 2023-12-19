Widespread weather delays at SFO cause headaches for holidays

While the weather cleared for parts of the afternoon on Tuesday, at SFO, many travelers were left scrambling after having their flights delayed.

Don Bel, who flew in to San Francisco from the Philippines, says it's been a bumpy ride after losing her bag and missing her flight.

"I am waiting here for...six hours more? Oh, that's a lot of time," said Bel.

Bel's flight from the Philippines on Tuesday was delayed to SFO by three hours. This caused her to miss her connecting flight back home to Los Angeles.

"I think it would be better if they tell us what's going on in order for us to prepare," said Bel.

"Also, because what's going on is not good for me, I still need to cancel my other flight and rebook another ticket."

She isn't the only traveler experiencing delays, either.

According to SFO, on Tuesday, they are over 200+ flights experiencing delays, accounting for 20% of all flights at the airport. The delays are averaging to less than 30 minutes, and five flights total have been cancelled.

"A lot of delays we are seeing were earlier in the day, and it is possible that those delayed flights aren't showing up on the board anymore," said Doug Yakel, Public Information Officer for SFO.

"It's also possible that the airplanes have yet to be updated on the departure board, so it's a good idea to check with your airlines."

Yakel says that a ground delay has been issued by the Federal Aviation Administration for SFO on Tuesday from 9am to 9:59pm.

Bel tells us she is trying to remain in good spirits, and hopes her next trip through SFO will go smoother.