Widespread flooding follows record rainfall on San Francisco peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO -- Saturday's atmospheric river storm brought flooding to San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf and to locations up and down the peninsula.

Parts of Fisherman's Wharf saw some of the worst flooding in years. At the intersection of Jefferson and Taylor Streets, many of the popular crab stands were under six to 10 inches of water.

Flooding forced many crab stands to close on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf. KPIX

One crab stand stayed open and workers waded in the cold water to sell fresh-boiled Dungeness crab to intrepid customers.

"My legs (feel) paralyzed right now. It's freezing right now. It's freezing to the point that (my legs) hurt," said Chickiwi Chen, a crab stand employee.

Shoppers drove from all over the Bay Area for a traditional New Year Eve delicacy.

"I'm very happy that they are (open). Now we have our crab," said Hilary Coate, who drove into the city from Orinda.

"God bless them for staying open," said Richard Green, who came from San Leandro.

Crab stands along Taylor Street at Fisherman's Wharf were closed due to flooding on Saturday. KPIX

The area was flooded for a couple hours before the water receded by early afternoon.

In the Marina District, city workers shut down Marina Boulevard due to flooding. Some garages and homes on the street were under water.

"I've got some big feet, (the water) wasn't quite coming to my ankles but it was at least two inches of water inside the house," said Jax Case, who was working to clean up the first floor of a house.

Water also pushed in to Kendrick Ma's garage. He worried his beloved Lamborghini Gallardo sports car could be ruined.

"We were pretty worried. We all came out with brooms, shoving all the water out of the garage," Ma said.

He tried to drive the Lamborghini out of the garage to higher ground but couldn't since, he said, Marina Boulevard was under about a foot of water in front of his garage. Luckily, the water receded before it could damage the car.