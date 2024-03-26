Who is missing in Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse? What we know about those unaccounted for

Rescue efforts ongoing after Key Bridge collapse Rescue efforts ongoing after Key Bridge collapse 14:07

BALTIMORE - The search continues for six construction workers following a collapse at Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was struck by a cargo ship Tuesday morning. They were working for Brawner Builders, filling potholes on the center span of the bridge, at the time of the collapse.

The missing men are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico, and were living in Dundalk and Highlandtown, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner. The Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed two of the men were from Guatemala, according to a Tuesday evening news release.

The missing men are from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras & Mexico, and live in Dundalk & Highlandtown. They are in their 30s and 40s, he said, w spouses & children.

All of them came to the city for a better life.

"They are all hard-working, humble men," the Banner was told by an employee at the company.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed early Tuesday after a support column was hit by a large container ship that had lost power, sending vehicles and people into the Patapsco River, authorities said.

Two other workers were rescued from the water. One was not hurt; the other was hospitalized but later released.

"This was so completely unforeseen," Jeffrey Pritzker, executive vice president of Brawner Builders, told The Associated Press. "We don't know what else to say. We take such great pride in safety, and we have cones and signs and lights and barriers and flaggers. But we never foresaw that the bridge would collapse."