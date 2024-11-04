Where do you vote in California for the 2024 election? How to find your polling place

California voters have until until Nov. 5 to cast their ballots for the 2024 election. Whether you are dropping off your ballot or voting in person, here's how to find your polling location.

How do I find my polling place in California?

Voters looking for where to cast their ballot in person can find their polling places on their county's website.

Alameda County

The polling locations for Alameda County can be found on the county's official election site.

Alameda County has a map tool for voters to find their nearest polling place.

Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County has a list of all Election Day polling places on their County Clerk Recorder's site.

There is also a voting information page available for residents to find their registration status, polling places and vote-by-mail status.

Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County registrar's website has a map finder tool that voters can use to locate their polling place. A search bar will appear on the left-hand side, where an address can be entered.

There is a filter tool below the search box to filter for locations that will be open 11 days and four days before Election Day, where voters can drop off ballots early.

Marin County

Marin County's website lists polling places by city and there is also a map showing where the polling places are located.

Orange County

Orange County has a page listing voting center locations. To find your closest polling place, click on your city on the left-hand side. The list of locations will then appear on the right-hand side.

Information on when the location opens, the address and cross street will be shown. There is also a page to view wait times at the polling places, which can be used on Election Day.

Sacramento County

The county has a document listing all polling locations and the hours they will be open. It also has information on the kind of language assistance available at each location.

San Bernardino County

San Bernardino County, which is not a Voter's Choice Act county, has a step-by-step tool to find an assigned polling place.

The first step is to choose the area where you live, then choose your street and enter your house number.

There is also the option to call 800-881-8683 or 909-387-8300 to find your assigned polling place.

San Francisco County

San Francisco has a downloadable spreadsheet with all available polling places, but a simpler tool to use is its voter portal. Voters will need to enter their house number, ZIP code and date of birth to find their polling place.

Information on their voter record, party preference and the progress of their vote-by-mail ballot will be available on the site as well.

San Joaquin County

San Joaquin County's list of polling locations can be found on the county website.

Santa Clara County

Voters in Santa Clara County can find their polling place using the county's Find Vote Center page. To find a polling place, you will need to enter your address. There is also the option to filter locations by distance from the address.

There is also an official list of vote centers.

Ventura County

Ventura County's polling places be found on the county clerk-recorder and registrar of voters page.

There are downloadable PDFs in English and Spanish that list the voting centers.

Where else can I find my polling location?

All polling locations can be found on the California Secretary of State's website.

In order to find your polling place, you'll need to enter your address into the search bar in the toolbox.

The California Secretary of State's website has a search function to find polling locations. California Secretary of State

Once an address is entered, a new window will appear with a list of locations on the left-hand side and a map.

The list of locations will possibly include your Election Day polling place, ballot drop-off locations and early-voting locations.

Early voting and ballot drop-off locations

To find a list of all early voting locations and vote-by-mail drop-offs, visit caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov. Voters can choose a county from the drop-down menu to find all locations in their county or enter their city or ZIP code to narrow the list.

Early voting locations can be found on the California Secretary of State's website. California Secretary of State