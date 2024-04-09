Watch CBS News
Whale with net stuck to its tail spotted off coast of Pacifica, near Thornton Beach

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

A whale was spotted off the coast of Pacifica on Tuesday, near Thornton beach, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Marine Mammal Center.

NOAA said the gray whale was first spotted in Laguna Beach in March. At that time they put on a satellite tracker. It eventually failed and they lost track of the whale, but it was again spotted on April 3 — and now on Tuesday.

A whale was spotted off the coast of Pacifica (Tony Corso Images) Tony Corso Images

The whale has a gill net around its tail. It's very skittish and the Marine Mammal Center was out there checking the whale out. They tagged it so they could continue to track it.

There is no information on when or if an operation may be done to get the gill net removed from the whale's tail.

First published on April 9, 2024 / 6:16 PM PDT

