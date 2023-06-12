Fire on whale-watching vessel off Monterey prompts Coast Guard rescue

MONTEREY COUNTY – A whale-watching vessel with 43 people onboard caught fire of Point Pinos on Sunday, requiring the U.S. Coast Guard to tow the boat back to shore.

The Coast Guard and the Monterey Fire Department responded around 10 a.m. to a report of a fire alarm going off in the engine room of the 50-foot boat named Pacifica.

The Pacifica was trying to return to port and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard Station Monterey 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew tows the whale watching vessel Pacifica off Point Pinos, California, June 11, 2023. All 43 passengers on board were safely brought back to Monterey. U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard Station Monterey

Both the Coast Guard and Monterey fire deployed boats to escort the Pacifica, while the Coast Guard also launched helicopter support.

The Pacifica lost propulsion during the trip, requiring the Coast Guard vessel to tow it back to Monterey Harbor.

There were no reports of injuries or medical concerns. During the operations, the winds were at about 10 miles an hour and seas were up to five feet.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.