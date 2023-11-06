Wet weather persists as cold fronts bring rain across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area on Monday calls for moderate to high chances of rain all day throughout the region.

According to forecasters, a pair of cold fronts will move through the Bay Area Monday, bringing with them light showers and a slight chance of thunder.

The rain started Sunday and was mostly concentrated on the North Bay, but gradually moved south to give San Francisco, the East Bay and the South Bay a sprinkling through Sunday evening that continued Monday morning.

BART said on Monday that it was running trains at slower speeds due to wet weather across the region.

The transport agency advised commuters to add 20 minutes to their planned travel time to factor in delays.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 60s to 70s on the coast, around the bay and inland.

Overnight lows should be in the 40s to 50s throughout the Bay Area, along with low to moderate chances of evening rain in most parts of the region.

Clear skies and higher winds are expected Tuesday, bringing cold morning temperatures Wednesday and Thursday before rain chances return Friday.