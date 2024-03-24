Wet start to Sunday, but sunnier weather expected later in the day

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Sunday calls for scattered showers earlier in the day and then sunnier weather.

Scattered showers will be widespread, and there will be brief heavy rain.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the 60s with wind gusts of 20 mph or more.

Lows on Sunday night are forecast to be in the low 40s with light winds with mostly clear weather after the precipitation earlier in the day.

On Monday, the weather in the Bay Area should be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and winds of 10-20 mph. That will continue into Tuesday, but rain is likely to return for the latter half of the week.