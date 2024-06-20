Westbound State Highway 12 closed due to fire, reports Fairfield Fire Department

The Fairfield Fire Department reported that at 11:35 a.m. on Thursday, westbound state Highway 12 at Red Top Road was closed due to a fire.

Fire officials said crews will remain on scene for several hours for cleanup operations and that forward progress on the vegetation fire has been stopped. Fire officials said no structures were in danger.

Authorities will use zone names in emergency alerts to inform residents about affected areas. Residents can find their zone by visiting https://bit.ly/4ebgAqS and entering their address in the search bar.

For more information, visit Solano County's Office of Emergency Services website at,

https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/oes/evacuation_zones.asp.