Westbound Dumbarton Bridge reopens after truck fire

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

FREMONT – All westbound lanes on the Dumbarton Bridge reopened Monday afternoon, nearly eight hours after a box truck carrying a load of shrimp caught fire and closed the span to traffic in that direction.

The truck caught fire about 6:30 a.m. along westbound Highway 84 just past the toll plaza, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The truck may have hit a guardrail before catching fire, the CHP said.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but no other injuries were reported.

A Sig Alert was issued soon after the truck fire was reported and the bridge was closed to westbound traffic.

All lanes were reopened as of 2:10 p.m. 

The CHP said that the right lane would be closed for six hours, starting at 3 p.m., for repairs to the guardrail.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 3:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

