West Valley College in Saratoga locked down because of armed intruder on campus

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw video: Aerial view of West Valley College following report of armed intruder
Raw video: Aerial view of West Valley College following report of armed intruder 00:50

SARATOGA -- West Valley College in Saratoga has been placed on lockdown because of an armed intruder on campus, the school said late Monday morning.

The college sent a tweet alerting of the campus lockdown just after 11 a.m.

Another tweet at 11:32 a.m. said police were checking for a white male seen caring a long rifle and associated with red Cadillac in Lot 1. 

The school posted an alert on its website, telling students and staff: 

Options RUN if you can safely run OFF CAMPUS - No driving cars. Leave belongings behind. HIDE if you do not know where the threat is or how many suspects are involved, FIGHT if an intruder comes into your hiding place. You will be notified as soon as possible when it is safe.

Campus police told KPIX there was no active shooter situation and officers were looking into whether the object the person was carrying was even a weapon at all.

As of 1:25 p.m., the lockdown was still in place and police were still investigating, the school said on its Facebook page. Classes were canceled for the remainder of the day.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 11:39 AM

