West Sacramento businesses already game planning for the Oakland A's arrival

West Sacramento businesses brace for the A's arrival West Sacramento businesses brace for the A's arrival 02:21

WEST SACRAMENTO — The Oakland Athletics are coming, and West Sacramento businesses are already coming up with a game plan.

"This will become 'La Ciudad.' It's an old building the City of West Sacramento traded us for another property," said Rob Ferguson.

Ferguson represents Ernesto Delgado Hospitality Group, the same group that runs Sal's restaurant. Their new "La Cuidad" just a half a block away at Fifth and C streets is projected to open just in time for the 2025 A's season opener.

"We're turning it into a restaurant a coffee bar and ice cream shop. Two outside bars," Ferguson said.

Safe Credit Union is helping with financing. They were critical in the renovation of Sal's after a fire in 2021 and now the expansion of an outdoor patio — which will provide extra seating during games with a stage, a big screen tv and a fire pit.

"It really helped push that and make the loan a little bit easier, seeing the future is looking bright for this area," said Natasha Wilson, also with the Ernesto Delgado Hospitality Group.

"The Bridge District"

Lenders are already getting inquiries about development in The Bridge District area surrounding Sutter Health Park.

"One of the resources we have is working with the Small Business Development Center here in Northern California, who can help put business plans, projections, put the whole loan package together," said Eric Grabin with Safe Credit Union.

And Sal's management is already getting a taste of what's to come: job inquiries.

"People love it," said manager Hugo Zarate. "People come and ask me, 'You need servers?' because you need to be ready for that moment."

Sal's has historically capitalized on the Sacramento Kings' popularity, with murals and artwork showcasing the NBA team along with Latino culture. Management is now hoping the A's fan base paints a picture of what's to come

"We're looking towards being a home for them, and we are already facilitating talks with the event coordinator over there and having those pre-games — those after parties — just to revitalize West Sac together," Ferguson said.

The same contractor slated to revitalize La Cuidad is also building affordable housing right next door for single mothers. That project is slated to open in August.