Man arrested on murder charge following West Oakland deadly shooting

OAKLAND – A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a deadly shooting in West Oakland last month.

According to Oakland Police, Alphonso Clark was found shot on the 1700 block of 11th street on September 10. Responding medical personnel pronounced Clark dead at the scene.

In an update Thursday, police said Terri Perry of Oakland was safely taken into custody on September 27, following efforts between homicide investigators, the department's Violent Crime Operations Center and U.S. Marshals.

Police did not give additional details about Perry's arrest.

Jail records show Perry, 31, being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail. He is facing multiple charges including murder, first degree robbery, vehicle theft and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Perry's next scheduled court appearance is a plea hearing on October 17.