2 officers, 1 victim injured following armed carjacking, crash in West Oakland

OAKLAND – Three people, including two police officers, were injured in a crash following an armed carjacking and pursuit in West Oakland on Wednesday.

According to the Oakland Police Department, undercover officers spotted an armed carjacking that took place near 32nd Street and West Street shortly after 5 p.m.

Officers said they engaged in a short pursuit with the suspects and several other vehicles before the department's helicopter took over. The pursuit ended when one of the suspects struck a marked Oakland police patrol vehicle.

Chopper over the scene of a crash that followed a pursuit and an armed carjacking in West Oakland on July 26, 2023. CBS

Police said Wednesday night that "multiple individuals" were taken into custody. Meanwhile, the victim and two police officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officers, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Additional details of the incident were not immediately available. Police have not released the names of those taken into custody.

Wednesday's incident comes as the city is seeing a rise in carjackings throughout the city, including in areas that are considered by many as quiet. On Sunday night, a woman was driving her BMW along Skyline Boulevard in the Oakland Hills when suspects rammed her vehicle.

The suspects then robbed the victim at gunpoint, before taking the vehicle and her purse.

Meanwhile, dashcam video posted to social media shows a recent attempted carjacking, also along Skyline Boulevard.

According to Oakland Police, there were 369 carjackings in the city so far this year as of Monday. That's up 24 percent compared to the same time period two years ago when there were 298.

The investigation into Wednesday's carjacking is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Robbery Section by calling (510) 238-3482.