West Nile virus found in mosquitoes, dead birds in Livermore; Spraying set for 3 locations

The Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District will spray for mosquitoes Thursday night in Livermore as West Nile virus has been found in dead birds and mosquitoes in the area.

Spraying will occur during "late evening hours" at Jack Williams Park and the neighborhood surrounding Max Baer Park with Concannon Boulevard as the southern boundary and Diamond Boulevard and El Caminito as the northern boundary.

Livermore police said on social media a third treatment will take place close to Interstate Highway 580, targeting the undeveloped area between Constitution Drive as the southern boundary and North Canyons Parkway as the northern boundary, to the west of Collier Canyon Road.

Residents in the areas between Concannon Boulevard as the southern boundary and Diamond Boulevard and El Caminito as the northern boundaries were encouraged to stay indoors during the spraying hours, which are limited to nighttime. The insecticide will begin to break down in sunlight.

The abatement district said in a release, "Effective mosquito control relies upon residents to do their part. Residents are urged to be proactive by eliminating sources of water where mosquitoes can breed, such as plants, outdoor containers, unmaintained swimming pools and other cryptic places."

"Residents should also protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing long loose clothing, repairing or replacing window screens in their homes, and wearing insect repellent in mosquito heavy areas," the district said.

The district said West Nile virus is transmitted to people and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. There is no cure for West Nile virus.

Approximately one in five people who are infected with West Nile virus will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, or rash. Less than 1 percent will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.

Adults over 50 years old and people with compromised immune systems are at increased risk of serious complications. Anyone who develops symptoms should seek medical care immediately.

If someone comes across a dead bird, they should report it by calling (877) WNV-BIRD or online at westnile.ca.gov.

Anyone with questions about the spraying can contact the Alameda County Mosquito Abatement District at (510) 783-7744 or judith@mosquitoes.org.