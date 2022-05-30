Weekend barbecue fire damages Oakley homes

OAKLEY (KPIX) -- A lot of grills were fired up this Memorial Day weekend but here's a cautionary tale out of Oakley in Contra Costa County: a backyard barbecue started a house fire that spread to nearby homes on Saturday night.

A spokesman with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said someone turned on a grill in his backyard in the 4800 block of Claret Court to burn off grease and food debris before walking away. When the person returned, a shed and a few trees next to the grill had caught fire.

"I took this hose and went to the back fence and watered everything I could find, trying to keep the flames off until the fire department got here," said neighbor Anthony Kight. "A couple of people start yelling and so I knew somebody was calling 911. So I just went to war with the hose."

The barbecue fire started one house down from Kight's. Flames quickly spread to several giant cypress trees next to his fence and neighboring yards.

"It was just adrenaline flowing, just keep it off the fence because you can see this is all straw and wood back here. These trees back here were on fire. I was so afraid the embers were going to land on that. So I was hosing everything I could find," Kight said.

Neighbors say the grill's propane tank exploded.

Leaving was not an option for Kight.

"I have a handicapped wife in the bedroom. She's bedridden and, plus, I have my animals," Kight said.

He said the garden hose bought him just enough time. East Contra Costa Fire Protection District firefighters showed up as flames were starting to get out of control.

"The firemen came back here and I yelled at them that the fire was under the awnings. He got on the radio, he called and they had hoses back in here within two minutes," Kight said.

Neighbors and police officers helped him evacuate his wife.

"I got my wife out of here, screaming and crying the whole way cause it's hard to move her. She's in a lot of pain," Kight said.

The people who started the barbecue fire declined a KPIX interview. Firefighters said their home has severe damage in the back and is now boarded up.

Firefighters said three neighboring homes had fire damage to exterior walls. The fire also destroyed two sheds.

Many neighbors and Kight said they harbored no hard feelings. They hope this will be a teachable moment.

"I'm just sorry that it happened, especially for the folks there. They were just trying to have a barbecue on Memorial Day but -- lesson learned. Look at how easy it can get away from you. It got away from them that fast and now they're not sleeping in their home tonight," Kight said.

The fire department says no one was injured in the fire. Firefighters believe it was an accident and they don't plan to fine or punish the people who started the barbecue blaze.

Firefighters said people should always keep a burning grill 15 feet from anything flammable and never leave it unattended.