Weak storm system kicks up snow showers across the Sierra

TRUCKEE -- It may not be an atmospheric river, but a weather front rolling through Northern California whipped up snow flurries across the Sierra Tuesday, adding to already impressive season totals.

The latest statewide snowpack measurement from the California Department of Water Resources taken from 130 snow sensors placed throughout the Sierra Nevada shows the snowpack's snow-water equivalent is 61.1 inches, or 237 percent of average for April 1.

The snow-water equivalent measures the amount of water held within the snowpack.

"This year's result will go down as one of the largest snowpack years on record in California," said Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR's Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit.

Only in 1952, 1969 and 1983 were statewide measurements above 200 percent of the April 1 average.

The DWR measurements come from three main Sierra Nevada regions, with the Southern Sierra snowpack currently at 300 percent of average, its largest ever, while the Central Sierra is at 237 percent of average and Northern Sierra, where the state's largest reservoirs are, is at 192 percent of average.

"A band of snow showers has been crossing through the region this morning," NWS forecasters in Reno said. "But it'll move out just as quick as it came in...Accumulations look minimal. Remaining snow totals for this system: Tahoe Basin: 7-9" along the western crest, 2-6" below 7000'."

"Snowfall rates generally around 0.5"/hr but as high as 1"/hr during the heaviest snowfall this morning before 5 a.m. After today, we'll shift to more of a drier and warmer pattern," forecasters added.

There have been more than 700 inches of snowfall at some locations in the Sierra, stirring of fears of flooding as the annual snowmelt begins and runoff fills up local waterways.

"The CSSL #snowpack now has more water than at any time back to 1965!," researchers at UC Sierra Snow Lab tweeted last week. "Over the last few days we've seen sizable melt due to warm temps (first time this season). Warm temps will continue over the next week and melt will continue, so peak snowpack may be behind us."

NWS forecasters in Reno agreed.

"A showdown between spring and winter is underway early this week with gusty winds and snow showers in the Sierra," they tweeted Tuesday. "Winter is fighting to win, but spring wants to swing back later this week."