Wayward cow creates chaos on Pleasanton streets

PLEASANTON -- A wayward cow wandered through the streets of Pleasanton Wednesday evening, badly damaging a Tesla before local ranchers were able to lasso and capture it.

Pleasanton city spokesperson Teri Yan told the East Bay Times that the cow got out onto Bernal Avenue about 5:50 p.m. and was on the loose for more than an hour.

During its evening stroll, the large cow visited a McDonald's parking lot among other stops with patrol vehicles in a 5 mph pursuit with lights flashing.

This evening we received multiple calls about a loose cow causing slowdowns along Bernal and Stanley. Our team of officers quickly responded and spotted a brown cow. Despite a cow-llision with a sedan, the cow safely returned home. There were no reported injuries. 🐂 pic.twitter.com/7cxBEWssC8 — Pleasanton PD (@pleasantonpd) February 2, 2023

"It was running around exploring," Yan told the paper. "Going on a tour."

The cow also slammed into a Tesla, shattering the windshield and denting the vehicle.

A rancher on horseback pressed into service eventually was able to lassoed the wandering beast and load it into a cow trailer.

No injuries were reported to either the cow or any humans.