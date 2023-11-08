Suspect arrested after police dog stabbed in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE – Watsonville police arrested a man Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a police dog.

Police were patrolling Tuesday when security cameras alerted them to a nearby Honda Accord that was suspected of being connected to a stabbing last month.

They pulled the car over in the 200 block of Rodriguez Street. Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Juan Marquez, ignored commands from multiple officers and attempted to flee.

Police said K-9 Cruze was released. As Cruze attempted to apprehend Marquez, the man allegedly pulled a knife from his waistband and stabbed the dog.

Officers deployed their Taser stun guns and handcuffed Marquez.

Officers rushed Cruze to an emergency pet clinic while Marquez was treated for moderate injuries to his arm at the scene and later at a hospital.

Both the suspect and Cruze are expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Marquez was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail on suspicion of injuring a police officer animal and resisting arrest, as well as on the original warrant from Monterey County.