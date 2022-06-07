Watsonville neighborhood told to shelter-in-place due to standoff with possibly armed man
WATSONVILLE –A shelter-in-place order is still in effect in Watsonville Tuesday afternoon for residents in the area of Kilburn Street and portions of West Fifth and Ford streets after a man believed to be armed prompted a standoff with police.
Residents on Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of both Ford and West Fifth streets were ordered to shelter-in-place at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, according to Watsonville police.
According to Watsonville police spokesperson Officer Michelle Pulido, no injuries have been reported in the case, which police believe only involves one person.
Negotiations continued past 1:30 p.m., but no people or pets were taken hostage, according to Pulido.
