Watsonville neighborhood told to shelter-in-place due to standoff with possibly armed man

WATSONVILLE –A shelter-in-place order is still in effect in Watsonville Tuesday afternoon for residents in the area of Kilburn Street and portions of West Fifth and Ford streets after a man believed to be armed prompted a standoff with police.

Residents on Kilburn Street and the 0-100 block of both Ford and West Fifth streets were ordered to shelter-in-place at 11:09 a.m. Tuesday, according to Watsonville police.

In this pic from Monterey CBS affiliate KION-TV, Watsonville police on the scene of a standoff on June 7, 2022. CBS

According to Watsonville police spokesperson Officer Michelle Pulido, no injuries have been reported in the case, which police believe only involves one person.

Negotiations continued past 1:30 p.m., but no people or pets were taken hostage, according to Pulido.