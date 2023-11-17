Mother-daughter duo sought in $100K jewelry heist at Watsonville store

WATSONVILLE – Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a mother-daughter duo suspected in a $100,000 jewelry heist at a store in Watsonville that was captured on camera.

According to Watsonville Police, 53-year-old Onita Rostas and 30-year-old Steluta Lacatus are wanted in the theft, which took place at a store on the 300 block of Main Street on Sept. 11.

The suspects claimed to be from Spain and were interested in purchasing gifts for their family. Using distraction techniques, police said they were able to steal jewelry worth more than $100,000.

Police have released video of the theft.

"We want to warn our community to be vigilant for these types of tactics used to victimize businesses," police said Thursday.

A judge in Santa Cruz County has issued arrest warrants for Rostas and Lacatus. Police said the pair are wanted by multiple agencies, including the FBI, Secret Service and Interpol due to their connection to organized crime.