Armed suspect sought in deadly shooting in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE – Authorities in Santa Cruz County are searching for a man suspected in a deadly shooting in Watsonville on Monday night.

According to Watsonville Police, officers were called to the 100 block of West Beach Street around 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 42-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers rendered medical aid, but the victim died at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

During their investigation, police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Hector Rocha.

Hector Rocha is suspected in a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man in Watsonville on August 7, 2023. Watsonville Police Department

He is described a standing 5'7" tall, with a medium build. Rocha was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and white shoes.

Police said Rocha had left the scene of the shooting in what they described as a "distinct mint green" 1967 Chevrolet single-cab pickup. The truck has rust throughout the body, a white roof and may have California license plate numbers 4JC939 or 87823K3.

Officers urged the public to call 911 if they spot Rocha and not to approach him. "He is armed with a rifle and is dangerous," police said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call Watsonville Police at 831-471-1151.