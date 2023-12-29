Dog injured in shooting near Pajaro River Bridge in Watsonville; 2 sought

WATSONVILLE – Police in Watsonville are investigating after a dog was injured in a shooting this week on the Pajaro River Bridge levee.

Officers responded about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to reports of shots fired and found the dog with a gunshot wound.

A witness told police that two suspects had been seen jumping from the bridge onto the levee and walking down to a campsite where the dog, named Oso, was staying with its owner.

A gunshot was heard and both suspects ran further down the levee, witnesses told police.

Oso the dog, who was injured in a shooting near the Pajaro River Bridge on December 27, 2023. Two suspects are being sought in the case. Watsonville Police Department

"At this time, it's unknown if the dog's owner was the intended target," police said in a news release on Thursday.

The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter was called to help with medical treatment for the dog, which is in stable condition but will need surgery and extra care.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the dog's owner is asked to contact Detective Juan Castillo at (831) 768-3358, or Animal Control Officer Athena Del Rosario at (831) 454-7248.