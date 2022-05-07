Water main break closes busy Emeryville intersection Friday

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) – A water main break has temporarily closed a busy Emeryville intersection late Friday afternoon.

An Emeryville police spokesperson said the intersection of Hollis and 65th streets is closed as of 5 p.m. due to the water main break.

The 6500 block of Hollis Street is closed to northbound and southbound traffic. Other nearby streets are open.

There is no estimated time as to when the intersection will reopen.